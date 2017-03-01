Trump gives a boost to Obamacare repeal, but doesn't solve GOP's problems

Story highlights Trump endorsed the major elements of an Obamacare repeal bill

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump offered Republican leaders on Capitol Hill one thing they desperately wanted to hear in his address to Congress Tuesday night: an endorsement of their Obamacare repeal efforts.

In his first speech to a joint session of Congress, Trump called on lawmakers to repeal and replace Obamacare, warning that the Affordable Care Act -- the health care law that covers some 20 million people -- is simply "collapsing."

"We must act decisively to protect all Americans," Trump said. "Action is not a choice. It is a necessity."

Trump endorsed the major elements of an Obamacare repeal bill that top House Republicans are crafting, a draft of which was leaked last week. The President said he supports protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions, the use of tax credits and Health Savings Accounts, and offering governors more flexibility on Medicaid --- all major elements of the GOP legislation.

But Trump did not say how the party can resolve a range of obstacles on dismantling the current health care system -- including how the GOP would pay for their new plan. And there was no dramatic call for Republicans to act immediately, or even a deadline. It marked a notable shift in tone from just weeks ago, when Trump promised that an Obamacare replacement plan was nearly finished and implored his colleagues on the Hill to vote as soon as possible.

