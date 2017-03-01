Laura Ingraham presses Pence on spending: 'Have you gone from a deficit hawk to a deficit dove?'

Story highlights "Have you gone from a deficit hawk to a deficit dove?" Ingraham asked Pence.

(CNN) Conservative talk radio host Laura Ingraham pressed Vice President Mike Pence in an interview Wednesday on how the Trump administration would pay for all its proposed initiatives without adding to the federal deficit.

Ingraham, a Donald Trump supporter whose name was once floated as a potential candidate for White House press secretary, went as far as to ask Pence if he was no longer a hawk on the deficit as he had been during his tenure in Congress.

The exchange came after Trump outlined his priorities in a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. In the speech, Trump proposed a massive increase in military spending and asked Congress for $1 trillion investment in infrastructure.

In the interview with Pence on Wednesday, Ingraham said, "Back in 2010 you were described by many, including me, as a deficit hawk. That the way you saw government was that it was one of our sacred responsibilities not to pile future debt and big deficits on future generations. And yet in this budget that we're looking at -- at least the outlines of it --- the priorities the President struck last night, it's not clear how we're going to be trimming this deficit after we've had some success in doing so with these sequester cuts in previous years."

"Have you gone from a deficit hawk to a deficit dove?" she asked Pence.

