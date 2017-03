McCain, Graham to appear at CNN town hall

Story highlights Lindsey Graham and John McCain are two US senators who've feuded with the President

They're appearing at a town hall for CNN on Wednesday night

Washington (CNN) Just five weeks into Donald Trump's presidency, Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham have already proven to be major headaches for the new President.

While many of their Republican colleagues in Congress have worked to make inroads with the new administration, hoping to capitalize on GOP control over two branches of government, the two senators have repeatedly broken with the White House. McCain has accused Trump of running an " administration in disarray ." Graham called his budget proposal " dead on arrival " on Capitol Hill.

Now, the two are set to make their case to a national audience in a 9 p.m. ET Wednesday town hall hosted by CNN and moderated by chief political correspondent Dana Bash.

The town hall comes just one day after Trump delivered his first primetime speech to a joint session of Congress.

And two issues -- immigration and defense spending -- could provide Graham, a South Carolina Republican, and McCain, an Arizona Republican, new fodder.

