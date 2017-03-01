Beau Biden's brother, widow in romantic relationship

Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden's youngest son is in a romantic relationship with his sister-in-law and the widow of Beau Biden, the vice president's older son who died in 2015 after a prolonged fight with brain cancer.

"Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that's been obvious to the people who love us most. We've been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way," he said in the statement.

And former Vice President Joe Biden said in a statement to the Post that both he and his wife have given their blessing to the relationship.

A Biden family associate confirms Hunter and Kathleen Biden are no longer together and that Hunter is indeed involved in a romantic relationship with his sister-in-law.

