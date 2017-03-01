Graham, McCain want answers on Sessions-Russia report

(CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday if the FBI determines that President Donald Trump's campaign illegally coordinated with Russia, Attorney General Jeff Sessions should recuse himself from making the decision whether to pursue prosecutions.

Sessions, a Trump appointee, "cannot make this decision," Graham said.

But Graham deflected a question about a new Washington Post report that Sessions twice spoke with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the 2016 presidential campaign, saying he needs to know more.

"If there were contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, they may be legitimate; they may be OK. I want to know what happened between the Trump campaign, the Clinton campaign and the Russians," Graham told CNN's Dana Bash at a town hall in Washington with Sen. John McCain.

Both McCain and Graham lambasted Trump over his approach to Russia and the country's President, Vladimir Putin.

