How long has it been since Donald Trump attacked someone on Twitter?

President Donald Trump won praise from pundits and political allies for his more measured tones during Tuesday night's address to a joint session of Congress. At one point in the speech, he even declared that "the time for trivial matters has passed."

But Trump's pivot to mellower rhetoric is actually a few days old. He hasn't knocked, tweaked or attacked anyone on Twitter since Sunday afternoon, when he claimed , "Russia talk is FAKE NEWS put out by the Dems, and played up by the media, in order to mask the big election defeat and the illegal leaks!"

We'll see how long it lasts -- literally. So far, he's gone...