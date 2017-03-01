Breaking News

US military photos from February

Updated 8:01 AM ET, Wed March 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A US Coast Guard crew prepares to rescue people from a fishing boat that ran aground in Cold Bay, Alaska, on Tuesday, February 14.
Photos: US military photos from February
A US Coast Guard crew prepares to rescue people from a fishing boat that ran aground in Cold Bay, Alaska, on Tuesday, February 14.
Hide Caption
1 of 24
US troops secure the beachhead during a training exercise in eastern Thailand on Friday, February 17. Thirty other countries participated in the annual exercise, which is called Cobra Gold.
Photos: US military photos from February
US troops secure the beachhead during a training exercise in eastern Thailand on Friday, February 17. Thirty other countries participated in the annual exercise, which is called Cobra Gold.
Hide Caption
2 of 24
A rainbow is seen near the USS Carl Vinson, foreground, and the USNS Charles Drew during a replenishment operation in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, February 3.
Photos: US military photos from February
A rainbow is seen near the USS Carl Vinson, foreground, and the USNS Charles Drew during a replenishment operation in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, February 3.
Hide Caption
3 of 24
The USS John Paul Jones launches a ballistic missile interceptor off the coast of Hawaii on Friday, February 3, 2017. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/05/politics/us-japan-aegis-missile-defense-test/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The successful missile-defense test&lt;/a&gt; was conducted along with Japan.
Photos: US military photos from February
The USS John Paul Jones launches a ballistic missile interceptor off the coast of Hawaii on Friday, February 3, 2017. The successful missile-defense test was conducted along with Japan.
Hide Caption
4 of 24
Members of a ceremonial honor guard rehearse for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Sunday, February 12. It was Abraham Lincoln&#39;s birthday.
Photos: US military photos from February
Members of a ceremonial honor guard rehearse for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Sunday, February 12. It was Abraham Lincoln's birthday.
Hide Caption
5 of 24
A US Air Force jet takes part in an air show in Ohakea, New Zealand, on Saturday, February 25. The Royal New Zealand Air Force was celebrating its 80th anniversary.
Photos: US military photos from February
A US Air Force jet takes part in an air show in Ohakea, New Zealand, on Saturday, February 25. The Royal New Zealand Air Force was celebrating its 80th anniversary.
Hide Caption
6 of 24
Two sailors heave a mooring line on the fantail of the USS Bonhomme Richard as the amphibious assault ship prepares to leave Sasebo, Japan, on Monday, February 27. The ship was on a routine patrol in the region.
Photos: US military photos from February
Two sailors heave a mooring line on the fantail of the USS Bonhomme Richard as the amphibious assault ship prepares to leave Sasebo, Japan, on Monday, February 27. The ship was on a routine patrol in the region.
Hide Caption
7 of 24
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, February 20. McMaster will serve as Trump&#39;s next national security adviser,&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/20/politics/trump-picks-h-r-mcmaster-as-new-national-security-adviser/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; filling the void&lt;/a&gt; left by the sudden dismissal of Michael Flynn.
Photos: US military photos from February
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, February 20. McMaster will serve as Trump's next national security adviser, filling the void left by the sudden dismissal of Michael Flynn.
Hide Caption
8 of 24
A US Marine drinks cobra blood during the Cobra Gold training exercise in Thailand on Friday, February 17. Royal Thai Marines demonstrated various methods of surviving in the jungle. Cobra blood and flesh are used as nutrition in a scenario where sustenance is scarce.
Photos: US military photos from February
A US Marine drinks cobra blood during the Cobra Gold training exercise in Thailand on Friday, February 17. Royal Thai Marines demonstrated various methods of surviving in the jungle. Cobra blood and flesh are used as nutrition in a scenario where sustenance is scarce.
Hide Caption
9 of 24
Staff Sgt. Travis Laverne, of the New Jersey Air National Guard, troubleshoots an aircraft engine at a base outside Trenton, New Jersey, on Sunday, February 26.
Photos: US military photos from February
Staff Sgt. Travis Laverne, of the New Jersey Air National Guard, troubleshoots an aircraft engine at a base outside Trenton, New Jersey, on Sunday, February 26.
Hide Caption
10 of 24
The National Guard and police move into the Oceti Sakowin campsite in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Wednesday, February 22. Activists have occupied the area for months to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, but the state &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/22/us/dakota-access-pipeline-evacuation-order/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;recently ordered an emergency evacuation&lt;/a&gt; to allow private contractors to remove waste from the camp area.
Photos: US military photos from February
The National Guard and police move into the Oceti Sakowin campsite in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Wednesday, February 22. Activists have occupied the area for months to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, but the state recently ordered an emergency evacuation to allow private contractors to remove waste from the camp area.
Hide Caption
11 of 24
Members of the US military run with American flags before the start of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/05/sport/gallery/super-bowl-li/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Super Bowl LI &lt;/a&gt;on Sunday, February 5.
Photos: US military photos from February
Members of the US military run with American flags before the start of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5.
Hide Caption
12 of 24
US Defense Secretary James Mattis, second from left, arrives in Baghdad, Iraq, on Monday, February 20. Mattis told reporters that he was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/20/politics/mattis-baghdad-visit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;heading to Baghdad&lt;/a&gt; &quot;because I need to get current on the situation there, the political situation, the enemy situation and the friendly situation.&quot; Mattis said he wanted to speak with the Iraqi political leadership and US partners.
Photos: US military photos from February
US Defense Secretary James Mattis, second from left, arrives in Baghdad, Iraq, on Monday, February 20. Mattis told reporters that he was heading to Baghdad "because I need to get current on the situation there, the political situation, the enemy situation and the friendly situation." Mattis said he wanted to speak with the Iraqi political leadership and US partners.
Hide Caption
13 of 24
Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Manning holds his baby in Norfolk, Virginia, before going on a nine-month deployment on Monday, February 13.
Photos: US military photos from February
Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Manning holds his baby in Norfolk, Virginia, before going on a nine-month deployment on Monday, February 13.
Hide Caption
14 of 24
US troops play poker at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, February 14.
Photos: US military photos from February
US troops play poker at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, February 14.
Hide Caption
15 of 24
US soldiers practice an air assault in Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Friday, February 24.
Photos: US military photos from February
US soldiers practice an air assault in Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Friday, February 24.
Hide Caption
16 of 24
Army Capt. Thomas DiMiero kisses his wife, Jennifer, during a welcome-home ceremony in Fort Hood, Texas, on Tuesday, February 14. He had just returned from Afghanistan with other soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
Photos: US military photos from February
Army Capt. Thomas DiMiero kisses his wife, Jennifer, during a welcome-home ceremony in Fort Hood, Texas, on Tuesday, February 14. He had just returned from Afghanistan with other soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
Hide Caption
17 of 24
President Trump has lunch with troops Monday, February 6, during a visit to US Central Command, which is headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.
Photos: US military photos from February
President Trump has lunch with troops Monday, February 6, during a visit to US Central Command, which is headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.
Hide Caption
18 of 24
Members of the Wyoming Army National Guard help reinforce a dike along the Big Horn River in Worland, Wyoming, on Monday, February 13. Troops, firefighters and local residents stacked sandbags along the river after it jumped its banks and forced the evacuation of more than 100 homes and businesses.
Photos: US military photos from February
Members of the Wyoming Army National Guard help reinforce a dike along the Big Horn River in Worland, Wyoming, on Monday, February 13. Troops, firefighters and local residents stacked sandbags along the river after it jumped its banks and forced the evacuation of more than 100 homes and businesses.
Hide Caption
19 of 24
A T-45C Goshawk prepares to launch from the flight deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Thursday, February 9.
Photos: US military photos from February
A T-45C Goshawk prepares to launch from the flight deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Thursday, February 9.
Hide Caption
20 of 24
A US service member attends the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/26/entertainment/gallery/oscars-2017-show-and-winners/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Academy Awards&lt;/a&gt; in Hollywood on Sunday, February 26.
Photos: US military photos from February
A US service member attends the Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday, February 26.
Hide Caption
21 of 24
North Korean soldiers, background, look at US soldiers standing guard as Australia&#39;s foreign minister visits the border village of Panmunjom on Saturday, February 18.
Photos: US military photos from February
North Korean soldiers, background, look at US soldiers standing guard as Australia's foreign minister visits the border village of Panmunjom on Saturday, February 18.
Hide Caption
22 of 24
A helicopter is unloaded from a transport plane at Ramstein Air Base, a US Air Force facility in western Germany, on Wednesday, February 22.
Photos: US military photos from February
A helicopter is unloaded from a transport plane at Ramstein Air Base, a US Air Force facility in western Germany, on Wednesday, February 22.
Hide Caption
23 of 24
The US Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Daytona International Speedway before the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/30/us/gallery/us-military-january-photos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See military photos from January&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: US military photos from February
The US Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Daytona International Speedway before the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 26. See military photos from January
Hide Caption
24 of 24
01 month in military february RESTRICTED02 month in military february03 month in military february04 month in military february05 month in military february RESTRICTED06 month in military february RESTRICTED07 month in military february08 month in military february09 month in military february10 month in military february11 month in military february RESTRICTED12 month in military february RESTRICTED13 month in military february14 month in military february15 month in military february RESTRICTED16 month in military february17 month in military february18 month in military february 19 month in military february20 month in military february21 month in military february22 month in military february23 month in military february24 month in military february
More than 1.3 million people serve in the five branches of the US armed forces. Add in civilian employees from the US Department of Defense, and you get the world's largest employer: 3.2 million employees, according to the World Economic Forum.