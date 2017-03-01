US military photos from February
A US Coast Guard crew prepares to rescue people from a fishing boat that ran aground in Cold Bay, Alaska, on Tuesday, February 14.
US troops secure the beachhead during a training exercise in eastern Thailand on Friday, February 17. Thirty other countries participated in the annual exercise, which is called Cobra Gold.
A rainbow is seen near the USS Carl Vinson, foreground, and the USNS Charles Drew during a replenishment operation in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, February 3.
Members of a ceremonial honor guard rehearse for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Sunday, February 12. It was Abraham Lincoln's birthday.
A US Air Force jet takes part in an air show in Ohakea, New Zealand, on Saturday, February 25. The Royal New Zealand Air Force was celebrating its 80th anniversary.
Two sailors heave a mooring line on the fantail of the USS Bonhomme Richard as the amphibious assault ship prepares to leave Sasebo, Japan, on Monday, February 27. The ship was on a routine patrol in the region.
A US Marine drinks cobra blood during the Cobra Gold training exercise in Thailand on Friday, February 17. Royal Thai Marines demonstrated various methods of surviving in the jungle. Cobra blood and flesh are used as nutrition in a scenario where sustenance is scarce.
Staff Sgt. Travis Laverne, of the New Jersey Air National Guard, troubleshoots an aircraft engine at a base outside Trenton, New Jersey, on Sunday, February 26.
Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Manning holds his baby in Norfolk, Virginia, before going on a nine-month deployment on Monday, February 13.
US troops play poker at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, February 14.
US soldiers practice an air assault in Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Friday, February 24.
Army Capt. Thomas DiMiero kisses his wife, Jennifer, during a welcome-home ceremony in Fort Hood, Texas, on Tuesday, February 14. He had just returned from Afghanistan with other soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
President Trump has lunch with troops Monday, February 6, during a visit to US Central Command, which is headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.
Members of the Wyoming Army National Guard help reinforce a dike along the Big Horn River in Worland, Wyoming, on Monday, February 13. Troops, firefighters and local residents stacked sandbags along the river after it jumped its banks and forced the evacuation of more than 100 homes and businesses.
A T-45C Goshawk prepares to launch from the flight deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Thursday, February 9.
North Korean soldiers, background, look at US soldiers standing guard as Australia's foreign minister visits the border village of Panmunjom on Saturday, February 18.
A helicopter is unloaded from a transport plane at Ramstein Air Base, a US Air Force facility in western Germany, on Wednesday, February 22.
