US military photos from February

A US Coast Guard crew prepares to rescue people from a fishing boat that ran aground in Cold Bay, Alaska, on Tuesday, February 14.

US troops secure the beachhead during a training exercise in eastern Thailand on Friday, February 17. Thirty other countries participated in the annual exercise, which is called Cobra Gold.

A rainbow is seen near the USS Carl Vinson, foreground, and the USNS Charles Drew during a replenishment operation in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, February 3.

The USS John Paul Jones launches a ballistic missile interceptor off the coast of Hawaii on Friday, February 3, 2017. The successful missile-defense test was conducted along with Japan.

Members of a ceremonial honor guard rehearse for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Sunday, February 12. It was Abraham Lincoln's birthday.

A US Air Force jet takes part in an air show in Ohakea, New Zealand, on Saturday, February 25. The Royal New Zealand Air Force was celebrating its 80th anniversary.

Two sailors heave a mooring line on the fantail of the USS Bonhomme Richard as the amphibious assault ship prepares to leave Sasebo, Japan, on Monday, February 27. The ship was on a routine patrol in the region.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, February 20. McMaster will serve as Trump's next national security adviser, filling the void left by the sudden dismissal of Michael Flynn.

A US Marine drinks cobra blood during the Cobra Gold training exercise in Thailand on Friday, February 17. Royal Thai Marines demonstrated various methods of surviving in the jungle. Cobra blood and flesh are used as nutrition in a scenario where sustenance is scarce.

Staff Sgt. Travis Laverne, of the New Jersey Air National Guard, troubleshoots an aircraft engine at a base outside Trenton, New Jersey, on Sunday, February 26.

The National Guard and police move into the Oceti Sakowin campsite in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Wednesday, February 22. Activists have occupied the area for months to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, but the state recently ordered an emergency evacuation to allow private contractors to remove waste from the camp area.

Members of the US military run with American flags before the start of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5.

US Defense Secretary James Mattis, second from left, arrives in Baghdad, Iraq, on Monday, February 20. Mattis told reporters that he was heading to Baghdad "because I need to get current on the situation there, the political situation, the enemy situation and the friendly situation." Mattis said he wanted to speak with the Iraqi political leadership and US partners.

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Manning holds his baby in Norfolk, Virginia, before going on a nine-month deployment on Monday, February 13.

US troops play poker at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, February 14.

US soldiers practice an air assault in Fort Stewart, Georgia, on Friday, February 24.

Army Capt. Thomas DiMiero kisses his wife, Jennifer, during a welcome-home ceremony in Fort Hood, Texas, on Tuesday, February 14. He had just returned from Afghanistan with other soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

President Trump has lunch with troops Monday, February 6, during a visit to US Central Command, which is headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

Members of the Wyoming Army National Guard help reinforce a dike along the Big Horn River in Worland, Wyoming, on Monday, February 13. Troops, firefighters and local residents stacked sandbags along the river after it jumped its banks and forced the evacuation of more than 100 homes and businesses.

A T-45C Goshawk prepares to launch from the flight deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower on Thursday, February 9.

A US service member attends the Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday, February 26.

North Korean soldiers, background, look at US soldiers standing guard as Australia's foreign minister visits the border village of Panmunjom on Saturday, February 18.

A helicopter is unloaded from a transport plane at Ramstein Air Base, a US Air Force facility in western Germany, on Wednesday, February 22.