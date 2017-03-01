Wasserman Schultz bashes Conway tweet on Navy SEAL widow ovation

(CNN) Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz criticized the White House on Wednesday night after Kellyanne Conway retweeted an allegation that Wasserman Schultz did not stand or clap during a standing ovation for the widow of a slain Navy SEAL during President Donald Trump's address to Congress.

Conway, one of the President's top advisers, responded to someone else's tweet by writing, "Hope this is not true. It was a moment of unity and deserved recognition."

Hope this is not true.

It was a moment of unity and deserved recognition. https://t.co/7oIKPGmhNR — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) March 1, 2017

The ovation came Tuesday night when Trump honored fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens, who was killed during a January raid in Yemen, as his widow Carryn Owens looked on in the chamber.

After acknowledging that Owens' widow was in attendance, Trump said, "Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero -- battling against terrorism and securing our nation."

Video of the speech posted to the White House website shows Democrats and Republicans rise for a standing ovation within seconds, including Wasserman Schultz.

