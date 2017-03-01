GOP lawmaker: Immigration compromise not a new position for Trump

Story highlights Trump ruled out a so-called pathway to legal status as recently as August

Trump, however, stopped short of explicitly calling for such a policy in his speech to Congress

(CNN) A Republican lawmaker said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's apparent desire to pass an immigration reform bill that would grant legal status to millions of undocumented immigrants is consistent with his campaign promises.

"I believe there is an opening here and it's consistent with what the President said when he was campaigning," Rep. Chris Collins told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

Trump -- whose campaign was marked by tough rhetoric against undocumented immigrants -- ruled out a so-called pathway to legal status for the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the US as recently as August

But he told reporters Tuesday at the White House that "the time is right for an immigration bill as long as there is compromise on both sides." He did not use similarly explicit language during his address to a joint session of Congress later that night.

The President is eager to pass an immigration bill in his first term that would stop short of granting a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants, but would allow undocumented immigrants who aren't serious or violent criminals to live, work and pay taxes in the US without fear of deportation, a senior administration official said.

