Lawmakers marvel at smooth, measured Trump speech

Story highlights Republican lawmakers expressed relief that Trump did not go overboard in his speech

Even Democratic lawmakers said Trump sounded more presidential Tuesday night

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump delivered a sweeping prime-time address Tuesday without the hiccups and bombast that have put Republicans on edge for months, ticking through his administration's top priorities without distraction and leaving even some Democrats worried.

"For people not committed to Donald Trump already, he did become presidential tonight. And I think we'll see that reflected in high approval ratings," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who decried Trump's Twitter tirades a little more than a week ago.

"It was an inspirational speech, widely applauded, as you can imagine, on our side, but greeted with a lot more applause and respect on the other side than I would have anticipated," the Kentucky Republican told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Behind the scenes, Republican lawmakers expressed relief that Trump did not go overboard in his speech. It was a far cry from his inaugural address, where he decried the "carnage" he said has beset America. Instead, Trump used a more traditional political tactic of painting a picture of that "carnage" -- talking about murders in Chicago and telling the personal stories of people whose family members were killed by undocumented immigrants.

Even Democratic lawmakers said Trump sounded more presidential Tuesday night in his first joint address to Congress -- while acknowledging it offered little in new details and may not have swayed any votes he'll need to approve reform efforts for health care or immigration or a $1 trillion infrastructure package.

Read More