Where is Trump's accountability in hate crime speech?

Story highlights Deepa Iyer: Trump's speech to Congress condemning hate crimes turns blind eye to his own contributions to the violence

We need to demand the President backs up his words of unity with actions, she says

Deepa Iyer is a civil rights lawyer and writer. She is a senior fellow at the Center for Social Inclusion and the author of "We Too Sing America: South Asian, Arab, Muslim, and Sikh Immigrants Shape Our Multiracial Future." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) President Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday began with references to the threats against Jewish community centers and last week's violence targeting two Indian-American engineers in Olathe, Kansas, which is being investigated as a hate crime.

While important, President Trump's statement provides little consolation to communities facing backlash and criminalization in America today. A few words of condemnation cannot erase months of President Trump's own divisive rhetoric and his administration's policies targeting and stigmatizing the very communities most vulnerable to hate violence.

Deepa Iyer

The two Indian-American engineers came face to face with the type of bigotry that has emerged since President Trump's election. Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani were dining at Austin's Bar and Grill when, witnesses said, a 51-year-old white man, Adam W. Purinton, questioned the men about their immigration status and yelled "Get out of my country." After being kicked out of the bar, police say Purinton came back and began shooting at Kuchibhotla and Madasani. Kuchibhotla died from his wounds. Madasani and Ian Grillot, a bystander who stepped in to help, remain in critical condition.

Unless this pattern of government-sanctioned hostility toward communities of color, Muslims, and immigrants radically changes, condemnations of hate violence can only go so far. And Indian-Americans in particular should demand more than words from the administration.