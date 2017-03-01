The ridiculous gushing over Trump's speech

Story highlights Frida Ghitis: Trump praised for "presidential" tone in speech to Congress

The President barely cleared what was an incredibly low bar

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Watching reaction to President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night, the phrase that kept coming to mind was one made popular by former President George W. Bush, "the soft bigotry of low expectations."

Bush was bemoaning our habit of accepting underachievement when we expect as much from certain groups or people. But it's not a stretch to say that those who praised Trump for his speech didn't do it because he did a good job, but because we have come to fear -- to expect -- a horror show when we hear from this President.

And so a day after Trump's Tuesday speech to Congress, it seems pundits everywhere are proclaiming that he had suddenly become "presidential."

Hardly.

If anything, he barely, just barely, cleared an incredibly low bar.