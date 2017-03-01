The real story behind Uber CEO

Story highlights Peter Sims: The question is: How can a company like Uber get away with such egregious behavior over and over again?

(CNN) It's a sad statement about Silicon Valley today that virtually no one there is surprised about the latest developments at Uber, including allegations of sexual harassment, or a video of the co-founder and CEO berating an Uber driver.

These are only the most recent in a long line of incidents from a company that has celebrated disruption above community, and prized money, power and control above morality.

The natural question is: How can a company like Uber get away with such egregious behavior over and over again? Uber is a poster child of this Silicon Valley era: As long as the business is growing, companies can be amoral at best, immoral at worst. Until companies like Uber move in the direction of a stronger corporate governance, that is unlikely to change.

First, some context.

I have some personal experience with the company. Like many, I once loved Uber's service. Then, one night in 2011, I was in an Uber in New York when I started getting text messages from a woman I had only met once telling me my exact location, street by street. Dismayed, I looked around to see if she was in an adjacent car. It turned out she was at the launch event for Uber's Chicago operation, and my identity was displayed on a screen, along with other "tech notables," as the woman described it.