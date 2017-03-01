Trump's new tone hides same old falsehoods

Story highlights Austin Sarat: After President's speech you would think Chicago is America's "most dangerous" city, but that's just not true

Trump's new "presidential" tone hasn't changed his obsession with crime or improved his erroneous claims about it, he writes

Austin Sarat is associate dean of the faculty and William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence & Political Science at Amherst College and the author of "Gruesome Spectacles: Botched Executions and America's Death Penalty." The views expressed here are solely his

(CNN) In Tuesday's address to Congress, Donald Trump seemed determined to change his tone and sound presidential. But his supposed pivot did not conceal his reiteration of themes deployed throughout his campaign and in his inaugural address. The President continued to remind his listeners that the country he now leads is "a mess. At home and abroad, a mess."

Austin Sarat

Tuesday night was no different, as again he recited a litany of the problems he inherited from his predecessor. He described a nation beset with massive unemployment, deep poverty, staggering debt and " a series of tragic foreign policy disasters ."

He situated violent crime as a main focus, calling on Congress to join with him to break what he labeled "the cycle of violence."

And, as he has done so often, he singled out Chicago -- a city that has become for him a metaphor for the breakdown of law and order -- and reinforced statements he made to the nation's governors on Monday: "You look at what is happening in our cities," Trump told that audience, "You look at what is happening in Chicago. What is happening in Chicago?"

If you believed his statements to the governors, to Congress and to the world, Trump's Chicago would seem to be worse off today than it was during the notorious Roaring '20s. Listening to the President you would think Chicago is America's most dangerous city. But here's the problem: That is far from being the truth.