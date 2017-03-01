Roborace reveals design for ground-breaking AI 'Robocar'

Story highlights 'Robocar' was built in less than a year

20 cars planned to compete on track

Driverless car has top speed of 200 mph

(CNN) Does this AI race car signal a new dawn for motorsport?

Roborace, the proposed racing series for robot cars, has revealed its design for what the company say is the world's first driverless electric racer.

The 'Robocar' took less than a year to build, and its creators are confident the futuristic design will help make driving cleaner and safer -- at the race track and on city streets.

The car will be one of 20 identical vehicles that will compete in the Roborace series which is scheduled to start later this year.

The Robocars will compete on the same track used in Formula E, the all-electric world championship.

