Jose Maria Lopez: Formula E 'a step forward,' says triple WTC champion

Story highlights Argentine Lopez is reigning WTC champion

Switch to Formula E offers new challenge

"I never believed I was gifted," Lopez says

(CNN) Few racing drivers have been so dominant in recent times as Jose Maria Lopez.

But after winning a third straight World Touring Car Championship last year, the Argentine felt the urge to change track -- to Formula E.

Jose Maria Lopez: WTCC record 2013-2016 71 starts 20 poles 48 podiums 29 wins 3 championships

"I could have stayed in WTC probably to look for more wins and championships but that's not what I look for in motor racing," Lopez told CNN's Supercharged show.

"I want to keep growing and fighting with better drivers in various categories, and I think Formula E has all these things.

"It is growing so fast and you have fantastic drivers and teams. For me it was a step forward, so I'm really happy to have this challenge."