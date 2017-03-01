'Robocar' - the world's first AI electric racer

Photos: The future of motorsport? Automotive innovator Roborace has unveiled a design for the world's first self-driving, electric-powered 'Robocar.' Hide Caption 1 of 9

The AI vehicle has been designed to compete in a field of 20 Robocars. Driverless races will be form part of the entertainment at Formula E ePrix weekends. The all-electric race series is currently midway through its third season.

A collection of concept sketches of the autonomous car by Daniel Simon.

Roborace successfully trialed the AI technology on track at the Marrakech ePrix last November.

At the recent Buenos Aires ePrix, Roborace tested two prototype cars on track for the first time.

The car uses a range of driverless technologies including lidar, radar, ultrasonic sensors, optical speed sensors, AI cameras and GNSS positioning.

The car was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Denis Sverdlov, Roborace CEO (left) CDO Daniel Simon (center), and Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag (right) attended the car's launch.

"Whilst pushing the boundaries of engineering, we styled every single part of the Robocar," Simon said in a statement.