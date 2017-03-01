'World's biggest dhow' to set sail from Dubai

Story highlights World's largest dhow is under construction

Wooden dhows were used by pearl divers in the Persian Gulf for centuries

Builders hope to revive a dying tradition

Dubai (CNN) Tucked away in a boatyard in Dubai's historical shipbuilding quarter, "Jadaf" is a record breaker in the making.

Nearly 90 meters long and 10 meters high, the wooden dhow modeled on traditional Arabian cargo ships will be the largest of its kind in history, according to the makers.

Ahmed Obaid, who heads up the team working day and night to put the finishing touches on the nautical giant, hopes it will embark on its maiden voyage in March.

For him and his brother, size matters.

"We have this dream," he says. "We want to see our UAE traditions in the Guinness Book of Records. That's why we are building this huge boat."

Photos: Third-generation shipbuilder Ahmed Obaid, pictured, is building what he says will be the longest dhow in the world. Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: Predominantly made of wood, the 6,000 ton handcrafted structure is partly held up by metal beams, a modernization of the traditional design. Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: Thousands of dhows still navigate Dubai Creek and carry goods across the Gulf, although many are unable to compete with modern cargo vessels and are having to find alternative uses. Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: Some dhows are now being used for racing. The Al-Gaffal dhow race takes place off the coast of Dubai in May every year. Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: Starting at Sir Bu Nair Island near the Iranian coast, the race finishes at the Dubai International Marine Club and is held in honor of the pearl divers who depended on the boats for their trade for centuries. Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: Once used for fishing, the smaller wooden dhows are used as water taxis. Hide Caption 6 of 6

Read More