Breaking News

Aleppo report accuses all sides of brutal war crimes

By Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 1:46 PM ET, Wed March 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Report: Aleppo hospitals deliberately targeted
Report: Aleppo hospitals deliberately targeted

    JUST WATCHED

    Report: Aleppo hospitals deliberately targeted

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Report: Aleppo hospitals deliberately targeted 06:25

Story highlights

  • Report says Russia and Syria used prohibited cluster munitions
  • Commission says machine guns fired during aid convoy attack

(CNN)A UN-established commission has issued a damning report on human rights violations in Syria's war-ravaged Aleppo, accusing both sides to the conflict of committing war crimes.

The commission gathered evidence to confirm witness accounts that the Syrian and Russian governments used prohibited cluster munitions on civilians in rebel-held eastern Aleppo, suggesting the deliberate destruction of hospitals with repeated airstrikes, among other rights violations.
Cluster munitions release smaller "bomblets" that cover a wider area than regular bombs, and are criticized for causing damage beyond intended targets.
    CNN has reached out to Russian officials and the Syrian mission to the UN for a response to the report, but they have not yet replied. Both countries have in the past denied deliberately targeting hospitals and schools, as well as the use of cluster bombs.
    The commission could not always distinguish whether it was Syrian or Russian planes carrying out particular airstrikes.
    Civilians wait to be bussed out of besieged areas of eastern Aleppo, Syria, as evacuations continue on Monday, December 19. A people-swap deal struck between rebels and Syrian government forces was set to begin over the weekend, but evacuations were temporarily put on hold after a number of buses were set on fire.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Civilians wait to be bussed out of besieged areas of eastern Aleppo, Syria, as evacuations continue on Monday, December 19. A people-swap deal struck between rebels and Syrian government forces was set to begin over the weekend, but evacuations were temporarily put on hold after a number of buses were set on fire.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 35
    Syrian pro-government forces wave to evacuees from the villages of Foua and Kefraya on December 19. While people were being bused out of Aleppo, safe passage was also given to people in areas held or besieged by rebels, the Aleppo Media Center activist group said.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Syrian pro-government forces wave to evacuees from the villages of Foua and Kefraya on December 19. While people were being bused out of Aleppo, safe passage was also given to people in areas held or besieged by rebels, the Aleppo Media Center activist group said.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 35
    Militants burned at least five buses assigned to evacuate people in Aleppo on Sunday, December 18. Aleppo has been held by rebels for the past four years, but it is now almost entirely under government control.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Militants burned at least five buses assigned to evacuate people in Aleppo on Sunday, December 18. Aleppo has been held by rebels for the past four years, but it is now almost entirely under government control.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 35
    Buses drive through the Syrian government-controlled crossing of Ramoussa, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, on December 18.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Buses drive through the Syrian government-controlled crossing of Ramoussa, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, on December 18.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 35
    Russian soldiers and Syrian pro-government forces look on as civilians and rebel fighters are evacuated from Aleppo on Friday, December 16. Evacuations began a day earlier under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Russian soldiers and Syrian pro-government forces look on as civilians and rebel fighters are evacuated from Aleppo on Friday, December 16. Evacuations began a day earlier under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 35
    Pro-government forces guard a convoy of buses and ambulances during the evacuation operation on December 16.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Pro-government forces guard a convoy of buses and ambulances during the evacuation operation on December 16.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 35
    Civilians arrive in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Aassal region, to the west of Aleppo, on Thursday, December 15. Most of the civilians from Aleppo will be taken to a rebel-controlled area in the neighboring province of Idlib.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Civilians arrive in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Aassal region, to the west of Aleppo, on Thursday, December 15. Most of the civilians from Aleppo will be taken to a rebel-controlled area in the neighboring province of Idlib.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 35
    A wounded boy sits inside an ambulance during the evacuations on December 15.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    A wounded boy sits inside an ambulance during the evacuations on December 15.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 35
    Staff members of the Syrian Red Crescent wait near ambulances as the evacuation operation gets underway on December 15.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Staff members of the Syrian Red Crescent wait near ambulances as the evacuation operation gets underway on December 15.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 35
    Buses line up to transport people away from eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Buses line up to transport people away from eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 35
    A woman leads family members toward the evacuation buses on December 15.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    A woman leads family members toward the evacuation buses on December 15.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 35
    A woman in a wheelchair waits to board a bus during evacuations on December 15.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    A woman in a wheelchair waits to board a bus during evacuations on December 15.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 35
    A member of the civil defense carries a wounded boy out of a hospital in eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    A member of the civil defense carries a wounded boy out of a hospital in eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 35
    Pro-government forces advance in Aleppo on Wednesday, December 14.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Pro-government forces advance in Aleppo on Wednesday, December 14.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 35
    A wounded woman is helped into the bed of a truck on December 14.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    A wounded woman is helped into the bed of a truck on December 14.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 35
    Buses wait to evacuate people in Aleppo on December 14.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Buses wait to evacuate people in Aleppo on December 14.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 35
    Pro-government forces advance on December 14.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Pro-government forces advance on December 14.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 35
    Pro-government forces walk in the ancient Umayyad Mosque after capturing the area on Tuesday, December 13.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Pro-government forces walk in the ancient Umayyad Mosque after capturing the area on Tuesday, December 13.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 35
    Syrians depart a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Syrians depart a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 35
    Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, arrive in Aleppo&#39;s Fardos neighborhood on December 13.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighborhood on December 13.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 35
    A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 35
    Syrian civilians take food from a storage room that was formerly held by the opposition forces in eastern Aleppo&#39;s al-Kalasseh neighborhood on December 13.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Syrian civilians take food from a storage room that was formerly held by the opposition forces in eastern Aleppo's al-Kalasseh neighborhood on December 13.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 35
    Pro-government fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 13.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Pro-government fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 13.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 35
    A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 35
    Syrians celebrate in a government-held district of Aleppo on Monday, December 12.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Syrians celebrate in a government-held district of Aleppo on Monday, December 12.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 35
    Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 35
    Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 35
    Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood in southeastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood in southeastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 35
    Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo&#39;s Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 35
    In this handout photo from the International Committee for the Red Cross, women displaced from eastern Aleppo gather at a shelter in the village of Jibreen, south of Aleppo, on December 12.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    In this handout photo from the International Committee for the Red Cross, women displaced from eastern Aleppo gather at a shelter in the village of Jibreen, south of Aleppo, on December 12.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 35
    Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 35
    Civilians from eastern Aleppo stream into a government checkpoint at the al-Hawoz street roundabout on Saturday, December 10.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Civilians from eastern Aleppo stream into a government checkpoint at the al-Hawoz street roundabout on Saturday, December 10.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 35
    Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 35
    Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 35
    Clouds of smoke billow from eastern Aleppo&#39;s al-Shaar neighborhood on Monday, December 5.
    Photos: Battle for Aleppo
    Clouds of smoke billow from eastern Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood on Monday, December 5.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 35
    03 Aleppo 1219 RESTRICTED02 Fuaa Kafraya evacuationsAleppo Bus Burning 121803 Aleppo Buses 121802 Aleppo 121603 Aleppo 121601 Aleppo 121611 Aleppo 121512 Aleppo 1215Aleppo green bus 121513 Aleppo 121510 Aleppo 121509 Aleppo 1215 RESTRICTED07 Aleppo 121506 Aleppo 121501 Aleppo buses 121402 Aleppo 121419 battle for aleppo01 Aleppo Syria 121320 battle for aleppo21 battle for aleppo22 battle for aleppo15 Battle for Aleppo18 Battle for Aleppo01 Battle for Aleppo 121304 Battle for Aleppo 121303 Battle for Aleppo 121305 Battle for Aleppo 121306 Battle for Aleppo 121308 Battle for Aleppo 121309 Battle for Aleppo 121310 Battle for Aleppo 121311 Battle for Aleppo 121312 Battle for Aleppo 121314 Battle for Aleppo 1213
    Read More
    The report also said Syrian forces carried out a deadly aid convoy attack in September 2016, giving a harrowing account of how machine guns were fired from aircraft at those who had survived rounds of bombings.
    The commission heard more witness testimony of chemical attacks using chlorine gas, saying the evidence pointed to the Syrian regime being behind them. The report said the use of chlorine in attacks was a war crime and showed "a blatant disregard for international legal obligations."
    But the commission said it found no evidence that Russia had used chemical weapons.
    Both Syria and Russia have denied using chemical weapons.
    Syrian doctors describe chemical attacks in Aleppo
    Syrian doctors describe chemical attacks in Aleppo

      JUST WATCHED

      Syrian doctors describe chemical attacks in Aleppo

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Syrian doctors describe chemical attacks in Aleppo 08:25
    "On both sides of the city, civilians paid the highest price for the brutality of violence that assailed Aleppo. In eastern Aleppo, pro-government forces pummeled vital civilian infrastructure, with disastrous consequences. Day after day, hospitals, markets, water stations, schools and residential buildings were razed to the ground," the report said.
    It added that civilians in turn avoided hospitals, including pregnant women, "who increasingly gave birth at home without medical assistance or opted for caesareans to avoid hours in labor in hospital."
    "In western Aleppo, civilians lived in fear of indiscriminate and deliberate shelling by armed groups," the report said, calling such shelling a war crime.
    A man rescues a wounded child after an airstrike in Aleppo on November 18, 2016.
    A man rescues a wounded child after an airstrike in Aleppo on November 18, 2016.

    'Surrender or starve' siege

    The eastern Aleppo enclave had been held by rebel groups for four years when Syrian forces besieged it in July 2016. The commission documented rights violations between this period and late December, when the regime regained control of the area.
    The retaking of Aleppo was seen as a major turning point in the war, which has raged for nearly six years.
    Report suggests Russia, Syria deliberately targeted civilian areas of Aleppo
    Report: Russia, Syria targeted civilian areas in Aleppo
    The government kept a tight grip on the area over those six months, as it and its most powerful ally, Russia, carried out airstrikes over the enclave, reducing much of it to rubble.
    The siege cut civilians and armed groups off from much-needed food and aid supplies, a common tactic employed by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
    "Resorting to a concerted aerial campaign coupled with ground forces that encircled eastern Aleppo city, government forces and their allies employed brutal tactics to force the armed groups to surrender," the report said.
    The report found that the evacuations of eastern Aleppo constitue a war crime.
    The report found that the evacuations of eastern Aleppo constitue a war crime.
    "The siege simultaneously deprived civilians of freedom of movement and prevented basic commodities, including food and medical supplies, from entering the city.
    "Widely used throughout the conflict, the use of this 'surrender or starve' tactic by the pro-government forces has proven disastrous for civilians but successful for overtaking opposition-held territory."

    Machine guns fired in aid convoy attack

    The report is one of the most comprehensive official accounts of rights abuses in Aleppo to date.
    Inside rebel-held Syria, where children beg to die
    Life after Aleppo: Where children beg to die
    It also gives the most detailed description of the attack on the UN-led aid convoy on September 19 last year. It said that evidence from the site pointed to the Syrian regime being behind the attack. Russia and Syria both denied carrying out the attack at the time.
    The attack, which the report said killed at least 14 civilian aid workers and injured 15 others, led to the suspension of aid deliveries for months.
    It destroyed 17 trucks, and with them food, medicine, children's clothes and other supplies destined for families in western Aleppo areas controlled by armed groups, the report said.
    Through accounts from survivors and others in the vicinity of the attack at an aid warehouse, the commission found that helicopters first dropped barrel bombs on the site, striking the warehouse and a family home nearby.
    Much of eastern Aleppo has been reduced to rubble from Russian and Syrian airstrikes.
    Much of eastern Aleppo has been reduced to rubble from Russian and Syrian airstrikes.
    As people rushed to the scene to assist the wounded, they were forced to retreat and seek cover when the helicopters returned and dropped a second round of barrel bombs, before machine guns were fired from the aircraft in their direction.
    Survivors described scenes of panic as workers were killed and maimed in the dark in the attack that lasted 30 minutes, the commission found.
    The commission also found that the evacuations of civilians form eastern Aleppo in November and December -- under a complex people-swap deal that moved civilians and fighters to other areas -- constituted a war crime because the agreement was made for strategic reasons, and not for the security of civilians, and it amounted to forced displacement.

    Stop weapons sales, commissions says

    The commission recommended that the international community support the establishment of a body to investigate war crimes and rights violations in Syria since March 2011, in accordance with a UN resolution.
    It also asked countries to curb the supply of weapons to warring parties, "particularly cluster munitions and incendiary weapons, which are indiscriminate when used in civilian-inhabited areas and pose a threat to civilians for years after the cessation of hostilities."