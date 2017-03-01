Most-popular cosmetic procedures in 2016
Breast augmentation, which is intended to enlarge or change the shape of the breasts, was the most-popular surgical cosmetic procedure in 2016, with 290,467 procedures.
Liposuction, which is intended to remove excess body fat, was the second most-popular with 235,237 procedures.
Nose reshaping, intended to alter the shape of the nose, was the third most-popular, with 223,018 procedures.
Eyelid surgeries, intended to lift sagging eyelids, were the fourth most-popular, with 209,020 procedures.
Facelifts, which are intended to enhance the appearance of sagging, drooping and wrinkled skin on the face and neck, were the fifth most-popular, with 131,106 procedures.
Botox, a drug that can be injected into the face in an effort to smooth the appearance of facial wrinkles, was the most-popular minimally invasive cosmetic procedure in 2016, with 7 million procedures.
Soft-tissue fillers, injected in an effort to create a smoother or fuller appearance in the face or lips, were the second most-popular, with 2.6 million procedures.
Chemical peels, in which a chemical solution is applied to the skin in an effort to smooth wrinkles and create a younger appearance, were the third most-popular, with 1.36 million procedures.
Laser hair removal, intended to remove unwanted hair from various parts of the body, was the fourth most-popular, with 1.1 million procedures.
Microdermabrasions, in which an instrument gently sands your skin to improve complexion, were the fifth most-popular, with 775,000 procedures.