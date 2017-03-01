Story highlights Pope Francis set up the commission in 2014 to combat sex abuse within the church

Collins was the only active member of the commission who was a victim of abuse

Rome (CNN) A prominent member of a commission set up by Pope Francis to combat sex abuse resigned Wednesday accusing some Vatican offices of refusing to cooperate with the Pope and his commission.

Marie Collins explained the reasons for her resignation in a statement published by the National Catholic Reporter.

Collins was the only currently active member of the commission who also was a victim of abuse.

In February 2016, Peter Saunders -- the other member of the commission to have also been sexually abused by a priest -- was suspended after publicly criticizing Vatican cardinals and bishops for blocking progress on transparency in clerical sex abuse.

"It is a reflection of how this whole abuse crisis in the church has been handled: with fine words in public and contrary actions behind closed doors," she said in her statement. She also said that one Vatican office had even refused a papal directive to respond individually to all correspondence from victims and survivors.

