Pressed for time on Ash Wednesday? There's a 'drive-thru' church for that

Story highlights It's meant for people who find it difficult to walk or those on their way to work

Priest: A great parish is "always thinking of new things for the church"

(CNN) Today is Ash Wednesday and the beginning of the holy season of Lent for many Christians in the Western church.

Catholics and Protestants usually head inside their local church to receive ashes in the shape of a cross on their forehead.

But a church in Ireland decided to do something a little different to meet the needs of their on-the-go members -- a drive-thru Ash Wednesday service.

"If you are unable to attend mass you can come here, receive your ashes without having to leave your car," the church said in its weekly newsletter.

The church said they made the accommodation "for people who cannot attend mass who may be sick, find it difficult to walk, people on their way to work or families on their way to school."

Read More