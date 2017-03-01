99-year-old woman checks 'get arrested' off her bucket list

(CNN) Common bucket list items: see the Eiffel Tower, ride in a helicopter, run a marathon.

Not so common bucket list item? Get arrested.

But that's precisely what sat on top of 99-year-old Annie's list: "Experience a police cell from within."

Annie's niece contacted officers in the Dutch town of Nijmegan-Zuid to tell them about her aunt's dream.

There was a problem, though. "Civilians are not allowed inside an area with cells," the police said on Facebook.

Read More