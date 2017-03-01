Story highlights House of Lords will vote on Brexit bill on Wednesday

Amendments call for protection for EU nationals in Britain

London (CNN) Theresa May appears likely to encounter her first Brexit bill defeat Wednesday over the rights of EU citizens who wish to remain in the UK.

Members of the House of Lords are expected to vote in favor of an amendment that calls for EU citizens who are legally resident in Britain to be guaranteed the same status after the UK leaves the European Union.

In attempt to stave off the defeat, Home Secretary Amber Rudd sent a letter reassuring peers that the rights of EU nationals will be a top priority once negotiations begin.

The leader of the opposition Labour party in the House of Lords, Baroness Angela Smith of Basildon, said in an emailed statement to CNN that she was "deeply disappointed" in Rudd's move.

Read More