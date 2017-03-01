Story highlights The film has plenty of action

Baby Groot is in it

(CNN) The new trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" got a late night reveal.

Star Chris Pratt surprised the audience of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Tuesday night to debut it.

Pratt appeared as part of a new segment titled "What Do You Have to Plug," and Kimmel pretended to be completely unaware of the first hit movie.

"Is that a You Tube thing or something," Kimmel joked about the original "Guardians of the Galaxy."

In the new trailer there's plenty of action and a bit of Baby Groot.

