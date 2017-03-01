Breaking News

New 'Guardians of Galaxy' sequel trailer debuts

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:28 AM ET, Wed March 1, 2017

Christ Pratt returns for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

(CNN)The new trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" got a late night reveal.

Star Chris Pratt surprised the audience of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Tuesday night to debut it.
Pratt appeared as part of a new segment titled "What Do You Have to Plug," and Kimmel pretended to be completely unaware of the first hit movie.
    "Is that a You Tube thing or something," Kimmel joked about the original "Guardians of the Galaxy."
    In the new trailer there's plenty of action and a bit of Baby Groot.
    "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is in theaters May 5.