Why Emma Watson won't take selfies with fans

(CNN) Emma Watson gets that she's a superstar, but she still wants to have a life.

That's why the actress is declining selfies with fans these days.

"For me, it's the difference between being able to have a life and not," Watson recently told Vanity Fair. "If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they've created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters."

The former child star is soon to attract even more fans when her latest film, a live action version of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," hits theaters March 17.

Watson said she's learned to say no to selfie requests and is being more private.

