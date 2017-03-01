Story highlights One competitor is already tweeting

(CNN) What do a former Beyonce backup dancer, the guy who pounded on Rocky and an Olympian have in common?

They all will be appearing on season 24 of "Dancing With the Stars."

The reality dance competition took over "Good Morning America" Wednesday to announce the new pairings for the upcoming season.

This season's dance couples are:

Former "Glee" star and Beyoncé backup dancer Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko.

Former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Sasha Farber.

Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei and Valentin Chmerkovskiy

"Rocky 3" star Mr. T and Kym (Johnson) Herjavec

Legendary singer Charo and Keo Motsepe.

Former "SNL" star Chris Kattan and Witney Carson.

Professional bull rider Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess.

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross and Lindsay Arnold.

NFL free agent Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater.

