CNN 10 - March 2, 2017

March 2, 2017

Meteorology, epidemiology, sociology and technology all factor in to this edition of CNN 10. We're reporting on the science behind tornadoes. We're monitoring an epidemic of bird flu in humans. We're examining action being taken against modern-day slavery, and we're explaining why a company wants to develop self-driving racecars. There's a lot of ground covered this Thursday!
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
