(CNN) The King of Saudi Arabia certainly knows how to travel in style.

In the first visit by a Saudi ruler in almost half a century, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud arrived in Indonesia Wednesday for a nine-day tour of the world's most populous Muslim nation.

The King will spend a few days in Jakarta and West Java before heading to the popular tourist island of Bali on the Indonesian leg of a month-long Asia tour that's already taken him to Malaysia and which will also see him going to China, Japan and the Maldives.

And according to media reports, he isn't traveling light.

Selfie saya dengan Raja Salman , Custodian of the two Holy Mosques ! Persahabatan yang amat akrab. pic.twitter.com/nK8aOyKYfi — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) February 27, 2017

Adji Gunawan, the president of airport services company PT Jasa Angkasa Semestar, said the King will be traveling with 459 metric tons of luggage, approximately 505 US tons, the Jakarta Post reported.

