Kim Jong Nam investigation: North Korean man to be released without charge

Story highlights Ri Jong Chol was the only North Korean arrested in connection with the case

Malaysia bans visa-free travel for North Koreans

Kim Jong Nam was killed February 13 at an airport in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur (CNN) A North Korean man who was held in connection with the death of Kim Jong Nam will be released from police custody Friday, authorities said.

Police don't have sufficient evidence to charge Ri Jong Chol, Malaysian Attorney General Mohamed Apandi Ali told CNN. He will be deported to North Korea after his release, Ali said.

Kim, the older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed February 13 before he was supposed to board a flight to the Chinese-controlled territory of Macau.

Two women have been charged with the murder of Kim, who police said was killed by smearing VX, a deadly nerve agent, on his face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Ri was the only North Korean to have been detained in the case, but investigators have named four North Korean suspects who are believed to be back in Pyongyang.