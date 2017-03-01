Story highlights Kim Jong Nam was killed February 13 at an airport in Kuala Lumpur

Diplomatic relations have soured between the two countries

Kuala Lumpur (CNN) Malaysia will now require North Koreans to get a visa to travel to the country, the latest salvo in a diplomatic row that kicked off with the brazen public killing of Kim Jong Nam.

Bernama, Malaysia's state news agency, quoted Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as saying that visas would be required from March 6.

Kim, the older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at an airport before he was supposed to board a flight to the Chinese-controlled territory of Macau.

South Korea has pinned the death on Pyongyang, which strongly denies responsibility. North Korean state media has blamed Seoul and Washington for "resorting to political chicanery to bring down the social system in the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea)."

Two women have been charged with murder in the killing of Kim, who police said was killed by smearing VX, a deadly nerve agent, on his face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Siti Aisyah from Indonesia (left) and Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam have been charged with the murder.