At least 15 people killed in attacks in Afghan capital

(CNN) At least 15 people were killed and dozens more wounded Wednesday in two separate attacks in the Afghan capital, police officials told CNN.

In the first attack, a car full of explosives detonated around midday near Kabul's 6th district police compound, according to Basir Mojahid, a spokesman for the city's police chief.

At least 15 died in the blast, and 50 people were wounded, Mojahid said. Most of the injured were civilians.

Two insurgents targeted the police compound, while two others entered the nearby police academy, police said.

After a six-hour standoff with Afghan security forces, all four insurgents were killed, Mojahid said.

