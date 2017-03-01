Race to be Hong Kong's next leader kicks off

Story highlights Only a tiny fraction of Hong Kongers get to vote on who the city's leader is

They will choose from three candidates at the end of the month

Hong Kong (CNN) Hong Kong is getting closer to knowing who will be its next leader.

As the majority of the city watches from the sidelines, a 1,195-person strong committee will begin deliberating over which of three candidates should be the next Chief Executive of Hong Kong

But the real decision will be made in Beijing. Almost two thirds of the election committee is made up of pro-establishment figures, who analysts say are unlikely to vote against the Communist Party's pick.

That is believed to be Carrie Lam, who served as deputy to current leader CY Leung, and is entering the final stage of the selection process with 579 nominations, just 22 short of the amount of votes she'll need to win outright.

"The Beijing authorities can control the process," said Duncan Innes-Ker, Asia regional director for the Economist Intelligence Unit.

