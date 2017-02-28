Story highlights Russian Embassy in London says 'White Helmets' win was an #OscarMistake

Syrian Civil Defense organization says it acts "neutrally, impartially and for all Syrians"

(CNN) Sunday's awkward and embarrassing best picture announcement wasn't the only thing the Academy got wrong, according to the Russian Embassy in London.

Reacting to "White Helmets' winning for Best Documentary Short, the embassy sent a backhanded compliment tweet congratulating the film's "actors."

The only problem with the tweet is that none of the people in the film were acting.

"Russia welcomes #Oscars award for "White Helmets" film. Indeed, they are actors serving an agenda, not rescuers. #OscarMistake."

Russia welcomes #Oscars award for "White Helmets" film. Indeed, they are actors serving an agenda, not rescuers. #OscarMistake pic.twitter.com/RsQesgZ4Te — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) February 28, 2017

The 40-minute documentary film follows three rescue workers with the White Helmets -- also known as the Syrian Civil Defense -- who train in Turkey to provide emergency medical assistance to civilians caught in Syria's civil war. According to the group's Twitter page, the volunteers have saved more than 85,000 lives in the conflict.

Read More