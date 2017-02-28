Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: A performer from the Beija Flor samba school plays to the crowds at the Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro on February 26. Around the world, people have been taking part in a wide range of carnival celebrations related to Shrove Tuesday and the arrival of spring. Hide Caption 1 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world New Orleans, Louisiana: New Orleans' carnival organization Krewe of Bacchus, named after the Roman god of wine, march along their traditional parade route on the Sunday evening before Mardi Gras. Hide Caption 2 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world El Callao, Venezuela: Venezuela's Carnival of El Callao celebrates Callaoense identity and its Afro-Antillean links. In 2016 it was added to UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Community. Hide Caption 3 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Les Cayes, Haiti: Haiti's 2017 National Carnival took place in the southwestern city of Les Cayes. Next year the event will move to Port-au-Prince. Hide Caption 4 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Granville, France: Another new addition to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, the annual carnival in Granville in northwestern France runs over four days leading up to Shrove Tuesday, or Mardi Gras. Hide Caption 5 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Founded in the Rio suburb of Ramos in 1956, the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school perform at Rio's Sambadrome on February 27. Hide Caption 6 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Madrid, Spain: Madrid Carnival runs over five days and features a parade, a grand ball and fancy dress competition. The festivities close with a mock funeral procession for a sardine, to symbolize that the revels are over and Lent has arrived. Hide Caption 7 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Dusseldorf, Germany: Political satire plays a big role in Dusseldorf's annual Rose Monday parade. US President Donald Trump, the rise of the populist far right across Europe, and Germany's upcoming national elections all featured heavily in 2017's floats.

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Ivrea, Italy: Italy's largest food fight gets underway in the northern town of Ivrea. The origins of the "battle of the oranges" are unclear, but one popular interpretation has it that it commemorates the people's rebellion against tyrannical rulers in the Middle Ages. Hide Caption 9 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world El Callao, Venezuela: El Callao's carnival celebrations are led by the "madamas," women representing Antillean matrons wearing colorful headscarves and dresses. Hide Caption 10 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Morro Vermelho, Brazil: Members of the Pena de Pavao de Krishna street carnival band, a traditional group that celebrates Indian deities, party in Morro Vermelho, Minas Gerais state. Hide Caption 11 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Sesimbra, Portugal: Aside from the samba parades, carnival celebrations in the Portuguese town of Sesimbra features one of the world's largest clown parades. Hide Caption 12 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Strumica, Macedonia: Strumica Carnival marks the start of the Eastern Orthodox Lenten period and is one of the biggest celebrations of its kind in Macedonia. Hide Caption 13 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Granville, France: An estimated 2,500 "carnivalists" spend around six months creating the floats for Granville's annual festivities. Hide Caption 14 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Vilnius, Lithuania: Lithuanians celebrate Uzgavenes, or "the time before Lent," in the seventh week before Easter as a way of saying goodbye to winter and greeting the spring. Hide Caption 15 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Cadiz, Spain: A bewigged couple steal a quiet moment during the Carnival celebrations in the Andalucian city of Cadiz.

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Encarnacion, Paraguay: Encarnacion bills itself the "Carnival capital of Paraguay" and, with celebrations like this, it's not hard to see why. Hide Caption 17 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Lesaka, Spain: In the Pyrenean village of Lesaka, villagers dressed as the traditional carnival characters "zaku zaharrak," meaning "old sack" in Basque.

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Pardubice, Czech Republic: The first recorded mention of the Czech Republic's Masopust carnival celebrations is in the 13th century, but it may date back even earlier.



Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Recife, Brazil: The streets of Recife fill with crowds for the Galo da Madrugada (dawn rooster) parade, which attracts millions of spectators each year. Hide Caption 20 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Athens, Greece: Parade-goers march through Athens' Monastiraki district in Athens to celebrate an ancient Greek festival honoring Dionysus, the god of wine, festivity and theater. Hide Caption 21 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Sesimbra, Portugal: A child dressed as a clown watches the celebrations in Sesimbra. In 2004, the town made it into the Guinness Book of Records for staging the world's largest clown parade. Hide Caption 22 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Binche, Belgium: Clown-like performers known as Gilles take part in a carnival parade in the Belgian town of Binche on February 28. They set out as early as 4 a.m. on Shrove Tuesday. Hide Caption 23 of 25

Photos: Carnival celebrations around the world Maastricht, Netherlands: After the party comes the tidying up: street sweepers at work in Maastricht on February 26. Hide Caption 24 of 25