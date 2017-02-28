Where is the snow?

Story highlights
(CNN)Across much of the eastern United States, snow-lovers are the only ones complaining. Many other people have enjoyed the spring-like weather of January and February.
During the month of February, nearly 6,000 high temperature records have been set in the United States. Records weren't just falling, some were being shattered by 10 degrees or more. Several spots were even breaking all-time daily high temperature records for the month of February.
No snow in Chicago
One of the places that set numerous temperature records was Chicago. During one stretch, the Windy City had six straight days above 66 degrees. By comparison, before this year, Chicago had only nine February days at 66 degrees or higher. That's nine days in 145 years of record-keeping, and they just did it six days in a row!
You know what doesn't happen when temperatures are approaching 70? Snow. According to the National Weather Service, Chicago has not had a single day in all of January and February with snow on the ground. This is the first time in 146 years of record-keeping that Chicago has not measured even a dusting of snow in January and February.
The combined "normal" snowfall for January and February in the Windy City is about 20 inches. This year, it has recorded only 0.6 inches during that period.
Chicago's greatest snowfall in all of 2017 is just 0.2 inches, occurring twice during January. The city did have a White Christmas, but December 25 was the last day with snow on the ground.
Chicago isn't the only major city breaking records with a lack of snow. Minneapolis has only 0.3 inches of snow this month, tying a record for the least ever in February.
Heat is setting records
The lack of snow in the Midwest is not the only phenomenon setting records this month. All those high temperatures have dozens of places in the eastern half of the country experiencing the warmest February on record. Cities feeling the heat this month include Indianapolis, Dallas, Milwaukee and Washington.
It's not just how hot it has been but how for how long. Atlanta has had 11 days with highs above 70 degrees this month -- and today could be the 12th. This ranks as the second most days above 70 degrees in February, nearly matching February 1890.
Don't give up yet, snow-lovers. Although March is coming in like a lamb with potential record heat up and down the Eastern Seaboard, it is a transitional month that can still provide significant snowstorms.