Where is the snow?

Story highlights A snowless record in Chicago

Spring like weather in February

(CNN) Across much of the eastern United States, snow-lovers are the only ones complaining. Many other people have enjoyed the spring-like weather of January and February.

During the month of February, nearly 6,000 high temperature records have been set in the United States. Records weren't just falling, some were being shattered by 10 degrees or more. Several spots were even breaking all-time daily high temperature records for the month of February.

No snow in Chicago

One of the places that set numerous temperature records was Chicago. During one stretch, the Windy City had six straight days above 66 degrees. By comparison, before this year, Chicago had only nine February days at 66 degrees or higher. That's nine days in 145 years of record-keeping, and they just did it six days in a row!

Chicago's about to do something its never done in 146 years of record keeping: go the entire months of Jan & Feb with no snow on the ground. — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 26, 2017

You know what doesn't happen when temperatures are approaching 70? Snow. According to the National Weather Service, Chicago has not had a single day in all of January and February with snow on the ground. This is the first time in 146 years of record-keeping that Chicago has not measured even a dusting of snow in January and February.

