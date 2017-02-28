John D. Sutter is a columnist for CNN Opinion who focuses on climate change and social justice. Follow him on Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook or subscribe to his email newsletter.

(CNN) Climate change may seem like a complicated issue, but it's actually simple if you understand five key facts, according to Edward Maibach, director of the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University.

They are: 1. It's real. 2. It's us. 3. Scientists agree. 4. It's bad. And: 5. There's hope.

The public needs to know 5 key messages on climate crisis, says Ed Maibach from George Mason. Worth writing down. #climatechangeshealth pic.twitter.com/sYFHCmaNRR — John D. Sutter (@jdsutter) February 16, 2017

Yet, far too few Americans get it.

Still, there remain big pockets of climate confusion -- perhaps denial -- across the country, especially when it comes to climate science. Narrowing this info gap is particularly critical now since President Trump has denied the science of climate change and has promised to enact policies that can be expected to dirty the air and intensify warming.