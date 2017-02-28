Story highlights Ali and mother say they believe their is a ban on Muslims

(CNN) The son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali said he was detained by immigration officials at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport because he's a Muslim.

Muhammad Ali Jr., along with his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali were returning to Florida from Jamaica after speaking at a black history event. They were retrieving their bags at baggage claim, when an official pulled them aside.

"He asked me, 'what is your name?' " Ali Jr. told CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight." "Which I didn't think nothing of that."

The 44-year-old American citizen, who was born in Philadelphia added that the official asked for the origins of his name.

"He said, 'OK, now, what is your religion?' " Ali Jr. said. "And I said, 'Muslim, I'm a Muslim.' And I thought to myself, that's kind of odd. He asked about my religion, and I'm traveling back into the country from where I came from?"

