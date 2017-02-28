Search on for Mississippi murder suspect

Story highlights Authorities are offering a $27,500 as reward in the capture of Alex Bridges Deaton

(CNN) A national manhunt is underway for a Mississippi man in the killing of two women and in the shooting of third woman.

Deaton, who is considered armed and dangerous, was believed to be in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area over the weekend, Rankin County District Attorney Michael Guest told CNN via email.

"Deaton does have a concealed carry permit and we believe that he is in possession of at least two (firearms)," Guest said.

Deaton's girlfriend, Heather Robinson, 30, was found dead in her apartment Friday afternoon following a welfare check. Earlier that morning near the apartment, a jogger had called 911 to say she had been shot by a man who was driving a white SUV, believed to belong to Robinson, authorities said. The jogger was shot in the thigh and is expected to recover.

