Empathy and action: Muslims unite to help fix vandalized Jewish cemeteries

(CNN) Once again, dozens of Jewish headstones have been vandalized, stoking fears of heightened anti-Semitism. And once again, members of the Muslim community are rallying to help.

"Last week, our Muslim community raised money for the vandalized Jewish Cemetery in St Louis. Since we raised well above the goal, we can now use extra funds to help here in Philadelphia."

As of Tuesday morning, the campaign had raised $138,000 -- nearly seven times the original goal of $20,000.

El-Messidi said he immediately visited the Philadelphia Jewish cemetery and offered his support after hearing the news. After all, Muslims can relate to the feeling of racial intolerance.

"We must stand together against these acts of racism, anti-Semitism, and Islamophobia," he wrote.

President of @PhillyMosque expressing solidarity w/our Jewish sisters & brothers at the vandalized Philadelphia Jewish cemetery. pic.twitter.com/AY1jXntF8S — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) February 26, 2017

Members of the Philadelphia branch of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, an American-Muslim organization, also visited the cemetery and helped in the cleanup efforts, national spokesman Qasim Rashid said.

Salaam Bhatti, another spokesman for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, said members were at Mount Carmel cemetery Monday helping with "whatever the cemetery needs."

"This attack is not just an attack on our Jewish brothers and sisters, but on our common community," Bhatti said. "We believe we need to be protecting our fellow humans from this extremism."

Diverse supporters

While many Muslims have raised money for and helped clean up the vandalized Jewish cemeteries, a series of politicians and a strangers have also come out to help.

Vice President Mike Pence and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens have both helped clean up the damaged St. Louis cemetery.

And Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney went to his city's vandalized cemetery Monday to help make repairs, according to a photo on Twitter.

Good news: spoke w/ Building Trades which will restore headstones & IBEW will pay for/install security cameras @ Mt. Carmel cemetery. — Bobby Henon (@BobbyHenon) February 27, 2017