California plane crash survivor found in bedroom of home

(CNN) One of the two women who survived a deadly small plane crash in southern California on Monday was found in the bedroom of a home the plane crashed into, Riverside Fire Department Capt. Tyler Reynolds said Tuesday.

The woman, who was on board the plane when it went down in a neighborhood near Riverside Municipal Airport, suffered third-degree burns to 90% of her body, Reynolds said.

The other survivor was found near the crash scene and aided by residents who assisted firefighters with the rescue, Reynolds said. Both women are in critical condition.

Three others on the plane were killed, fire officials said. The victims include an adult male, an adult female, and a teenage female, Reynolds said. No one on the plane has been identified and officials weren't sure if they were all part of the same family. Officials had said four were killed, but later corrected the number.

The Cessna 310 crashed about a half-mile northeast of the airport Monday afternoon, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said Monday. It had departed Riverside en route to San Jose.

