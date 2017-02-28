Breaking News

11 wounded as car crashes into marching band at Mardi Gras parade

By AnneClaire Stapleton and Tina Burnside, CNN

February 28, 2017

(CNN)A vehicle in the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade in Alabama plowed into a marching band from behind, sending several people to the hospital Tuesday.

At least 11 people have been injured, including three who were critically hurt, Gulf Shores city spokesman Grant Brown said.
At least three people were taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Kim Neal said.
Emergency crews respond to the scene of the parade, which was canceled after a car crashed into a band.
Emergency crews respond to the scene of the parade, which was canceled after a car crashed into a band.
CNN affiliate WKRG said students were among the injured.
    Brown said the parade has been canceled in the coastal Alabama city.
