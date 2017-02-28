Breaking News

11 wounded as car crashes into marching band at Mardi Gras parade

By AnneClaire Stapleton and Tina Burnside, CNN

Updated 1:04 PM ET, Tue February 28, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Several injured in Mardi Gras parade crash

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(4 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Three people are critically injured, a Gulf Shores city spokesman says
  • A crisis counselor is on hand for students and parents who saw the crash

(CNN)A vehicle in a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama, plowed into a marching band from behind, sending several people to the hospital Tuesday.

At least 11 people have been injured, including three who were critically hurt, Gulf Shores city spokesman Grant Brown said. He said the parade has been canceled.
At least three people were taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Kim Neal said.
    Emergency crews respond to the scene of the parade, which was canceled.
    Emergency crews respond to the scene of the parade, which was canceled.
    The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
    CNN affiliate WKRG said students were among the injured.
    Read More
    Angie Swiger, board member for the Baldwin County Board of Education, said all students in the parade have been accounted for.
    "We've taken the students back to the high school that have not been checked out by parents, and we have accounted for everyone," she said.
    Swiger said a crisis counselor is at a local high school to comfort students and parents who witnessed the crash.
    "It's going to be a very difficult day," she said. "It is a tight-knit community. We just ask for everyone's thoughts and prayers."

    CNN's Deanna Hackney contributed to this report.