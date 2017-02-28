11 wounded as car crashes into marching band at Mardi Gras parade

Story highlights Three people are critically injured, a Gulf Shores city spokesman says

A crisis counselor is on hand for students and parents who saw the crash

(CNN) A vehicle in a Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama, plowed into a marching band from behind, sending several people to the hospital Tuesday.

At least 11 people have been injured, including three who were critically hurt, Gulf Shores city spokesman Grant Brown said. He said the parade has been canceled.

At least three people were taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Kim Neal said.

Emergency crews respond to the scene of the parade, which was canceled.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Read More