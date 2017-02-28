White House condemns Kansas attack, calls it 'racially motivated'

Story highlights The comments are the most direct the White House has made on the incident

Some had called on the Trump administration to condemn the crime

Washington (CNN) A White House spokeswoman condemned on Tuesday the shooting of two Indian men in Kansas that gained international attention over the weekend, telling reporters that the shooting appears to be "an act of racially motivated hatred."

The comments are the most direct the White House has been on the shooting, which killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a 32-year old employee at GPS company Garmin, and left Alok Madasani, 32, and Ian Grillot, 24, in the hospital.

"As more facts come to light and it begins to look like this was an act of racially motivated hatred," said Sarah Sanders, a White House spokeswoman. "I want to reiterate the President condemns these or any other racially or religiously motivated attacks in the strongest terms. They have no place in our country."

The comments come as some have called for a more forceful response from President Donald Trump and his administration.

Read More