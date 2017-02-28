Story highlights The new travel ban will exclude legal permanent residents and existing visa holders

Two sources also expect that the President will formally revoke the previous executive order

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump late Tuesday night scrapped plans to sign a reworked travel ban via executive order the following day and will now wait until later this week to sign the order, a senior administration official told CNN.

The decision came late Tuesday night as positive reviews flooded in for Trump's speech, which struck a largely optimistic and unifying tone. Signing the executive order Wednesday would have undercut the favorable coverage of the speech and the official didn't deny the positive reception was part of the White House's calculus in delaying.

"We want the (executive order) to have its own 'moment,'" the official said.

The White House said earlier Tuesday that Trump would likely sign the executive order Wednesday and the sudden change of plans came as Trump and his top advisers returned to the White House after his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

Trump's original executive order, signed one week after taking office, banned citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US and temporarily suspended the entry of all refugees. A federal court issued a temporary stay that halted implementation of the travel ban earlier this month, a decision that was later upheld by a federal appeals court.

