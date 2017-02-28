Sources: New travel ban will exempt existing visa holders

(CNN) President Donald Trump's new travel ban will exclude legal permanent residents and existing visa holders from the ban entirely, sources familiar with the plans tell CNN.

The ban will differ in several significant ways from the first executive order -- which has been temporarily blocked for over three weeks by federal courts -- sources say. It is expected as soon as Wednesday.

While sources caution that the document has not yet been finalized and is still subject to change, the major changes are as follows:

· The new executive order will make clear that legal permanent residents (otherwise known as green card holders) are excluded from any travel ban.

· Those with validly issued visas will also be exempt from the ban.

