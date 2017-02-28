Story highlights Address came days after White House announced that it would cut foreign aid

Trump omitted foreign policy challenges such as North Korea, Russia and Syria

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said in his first address to Congress that the US was "once again ready to lead" internationally amid concerns that his 'America First' policy and moves to curtail the State Department budget will do the opposite.

"Our allies will find that America is once again ready to lead," Trump said in an address that was largely dominated by domestic concerns. "All the nations of the world -- friend or foe -- will find that America is strong, America is proud, and America is free."

Trump touted sanctions he slapped on Iran for a missile test, reaffirmed "our unbreakable alliance with the State of Israel," and said he would "demolish and destroy" ISIS.

Even as he spoke of "direct, robust and meaningful engagement with the world," though, he signaled that he doesn't see some of that international engagement as a benefit to the US, but as a direct cost.

JUST WATCHED Trump honors a fallen Navy SEAL Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump honors a fallen Navy SEAL 04:17

Trump reiterated the need for NATO and other allies to contribute to shared security costs. The George W. Bush and Obama administrations also waged an effort to get greater international contributions, but the current president has threatened to move away from the alliance to an unprecedented degree. On Tuesday, however, he definitively walked back those threats, saying, "We strongly support NATO, an alliance forged through the bonds of two World Wars."

Read More