Trump speaks to Congress: CNN's Reality Check Team vets the claims

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed a joint session of Congress to outline his legislative agenda, and CNN's Reality Check Team was there to vet his claims.

The team of reporters, researchers and editors across CNN listened throughout the speech and analyzed key statements, rating them true, true but misleading, or false.

Crime

Reality Check: Murder rate single-year increase

By Ashley Killough and Jeremy Diamond, CNN

"The murder rate in 2015 experienced its largest single-year increase in nearly half a century," Trump said.

It's been a fact he's struggled with both as president and on the campaign trail. Trump repeatedly said in the past that the murder rate is the highest it's been in roughly 45 years, which is not accurate.

He got it right this time.

We rate his claim as true. The United States did experience its highest one-year increase in the murder rate in half a century between 2014 and 2015, according to FBI Uniform Crime Reports.

One reason for the huge jump is that the murder rate in 2014 was so low, at 4.5 murders per 100,000 people.

Still, even with the one-year increase, the murder rate for 2015 -- 4.9 per 100,000 people -- was lower than it was 45 years prior. In the 1990s, for example, the murder rate hovered between eight and 10 murders per 100,000 people.

Trump added there were more than 4,000 people shot last year in Chicago, which is also true. In fact, there were 4,331 shooting victims, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Pipelines

Reality Check: Trump on pipeline jobs

By Laura Koran, CNN

Trump asserted his administration's support of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines are "creating tens of thousands of jobs."

The remark wasn't the first time Trump touted the job-creating potential of the two controversial pipelines. Last month, when Trump signed an executive order paving the way for construction to move forward, he claimed Keystone XL alone would create 28,000 "great construction jobs."

But how accurate are his estimates?

A State Department report on the Keystone XL pipeline that was issued under the Obama administration found that there would be 3,900 direct construction jobs if it was built over one year, or 1,950 if the work was spread over two years -- far fewer than Trump estimated when signing the order.

But the report also estimated there would be a total of 42,000 indirect jobs created -- for companies that sell products and services used to build the pipeline.

However, once the pipeline opens, the State Department found it would only require 35 full-time permanent jobs to run it and 15 full-time temporary jobs.

Dakota Access, for its part, estimates their pipeline would add 8,000 to 12,000 construction jobs, but only about 40 permanent positions. Those are the company's internal estimates.

Moreover, most of the approximately 1,200-mile pipeline has already been built. The remaining portion is a 1.5-mile stretch that would cross under Lake Oahe, north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

Verdict: True but misleading. By some estimates, construction of the two pipelines will create just north of 10,000 construction jobs and tens of thousands of indirect jobs. However, these are primarily temporary jobs. The number of permanent jobs created directly by the pipelines would be far lower.

